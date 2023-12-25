A U.S. Navy Landing Craft Air Cushion exits the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge

A U.S. Navy Landing Craft Air Cushion, more commonly known as an LCAC, exits the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) with a load of U.S. Marine Corps vehicles in the Arabian Sea on April 11, 2013. The Kearsarge is underway in the 5th Fleet area of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts.