U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Will Moseley drives a forklift through the hangar bay during weapons staging aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) as the ship operates in the Pacific Ocean on April 17, 2013. The Stennis is deployed to the 7th Fleet area of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts.