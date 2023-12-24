Director of Libraries at Yad Vashem Robert Ozzett explains an exhibit to Secretary Hagel

Director of Libraries at Yad Vashem Robert Ozzett, right, explains an exhibit to Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, second from right, Israeli Minister of Defense Moshe Ya'alon, third from right, and Ziller Ozzett during a tour of Yad Vashem in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 21, 2013. Yad Vashem is Israel’s official memorial to the Jewish victims of the Holocaust. Hagel will spend several days in Israel meeting with counterparts on a six-day trip to the Middle East.