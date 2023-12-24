An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, left, conducts a joint press conference with Israeli Minister of Defense Moshe Ya'alon in Tel Aviv, Israel, on April 22, 2013. Hagel and Ya'alon answered questions regarding Iran's attempts at producing a nuclear weapon as well as the civil war in Syria. Hagel will spend several days in Israel meeting with counterparts on a six-day trip to the Middle East.

Secretary Hagel conducts a joint press conference with Israeli Minister of Defense Moshe Ya'alon in Tel Aviv

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, left, conducts a joint press conference with Israeli Minister of Defense Moshe Ya'alon in Tel Aviv, Israel, on April 22, 2013. Hagel and Ya'alon answered questions regarding Iran's attempts at producing a nuclear weapon as well as the civil war in Syria. Hagel will spend several days in Israel meeting with counterparts on a six-day trip to the Middle East.

Photo Gallery