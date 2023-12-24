Secretary Hagel walks with Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Fahd bin Abdullah

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, third from left, walks with Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Fahd bin Abdullah, center, and U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Jim Smith, after arriving in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on April 23, 2013. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is Hagel's third stop on a six-day trip to the Middle East.