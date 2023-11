Paratroopers parachute over the Malemute Drop Zone

Paratroopers of the U.S. Army’s 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne) 25th Infantry Division parachute over the Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on April 17, 2013. Nearly 60 soldiers jumped from the U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III.