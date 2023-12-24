Secretary Hagel shakes hands with Crown Prince and Minister of Defense Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, left,¬ shakes hands with Crown Prince and Minister of Defense Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud before a meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on April 23, 2013. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is Hagel's third stop on a six-day trip to the Middle East to meet with defense counterparts.