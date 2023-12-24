An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Egyptian Minister of Defense Abdel Fatah Saeed Al Sisy, center, escorts Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, right, as he inspects the troops during an arrival ceremony in Cairo, Egypt, on April 24, 2013. Egypt is Hagel's fourth stop on a six-day trip to the Middle East to meet with defense counterparts.

