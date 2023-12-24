Egyptian Minister of Defense Abdel Fatah Saeed Al Sisy escorts Secretary Hagel as he inspects the troops

Egyptian Minister of Defense Abdel Fatah Saeed Al Sisy, center, escorts Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, right, as he inspects the troops during an arrival ceremony in Cairo, Egypt, on April 24, 2013. Egypt is Hagel's fourth stop on a six-day trip to the Middle East to meet with defense counterparts.