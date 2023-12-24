A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18C Hornet climbs

A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18C Hornet climbs after being launched from the catapult of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as the ship conducts flight operations in the Pacific Ocean on April 23, 2013. Nimitz and the embarked Carrier Air Wing 11 departed San Diego for a Western Pacific deployment. The Hornet is attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 323.