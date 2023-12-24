An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit Maritime Raid Force Marine exits a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter during a parachute operation over Qatar on April 25, 2013. The parachute jump is part of Exercise Eagle Resolve, an annual multilateral exercise designed to enhance regional cooperative defense efforts in the Gulf Cooperation Council nations and U.S. Central Command. The 26th MEU is deployed to the 5th Fleet area of operations with the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group.

A Marine exits a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter during a parachute operation over Qatar

A 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit Maritime Raid Force Marine exits a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter during a parachute operation over Qatar on April 25, 2013. The parachute jump is part of Exercise Eagle Resolve, an annual multilateral exercise designed to enhance regional cooperative defense efforts in the Gulf Cooperation Council nations and U.S. Central Command. The 26th MEU is deployed to the 5th Fleet area of operations with the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group.

Photo Gallery