A 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit Maritime Raid Force Marine exits a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter during a parachute operation over Qatar on April 25, 2013. The parachute jump is part of Exercise Eagle Resolve, an annual multilateral exercise designed to enhance regional cooperative defense efforts in the Gulf Cooperation Council nations and U.S. Central Command. The 26th MEU is deployed to the 5th Fleet area of operations with the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group.