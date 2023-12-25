Staff Sgt. Robert Clark directs the driver of an Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert Clark directs the driver of an Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System as it unloads from a C-17 Globemaster III at Hurlburt Field, Fla., on April 25, 2013. The units are participating in exercise Emerald Warrior, an annual two-week joint/combined tactical exercise sponsored by U.S. Special Operations Command. Clark is a loadmaster with the 8th Airlift Squadron at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.