U.S. Marines and sailors conduct a live-fire exercise with targets strung on the flight deck

U.S. Marines and sailors assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct a live-fire exercise with targets strung on the flight deck of the USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) while the ship is underway on April 30, 2013. The 26th MEU is deployed to the 5th Fleet area of operations aboard the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group.