An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Marines and sailors assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct a live-fire exercise with targets strung on the flight deck of the USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) while the ship is underway on April 30, 2013. The 26th MEU is deployed to the 5th Fleet area of operations aboard the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group.

U.S. Marines and sailors conduct a live-fire exercise with targets strung on the flight deck

U.S. Marines and sailors assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct a live-fire exercise with targets strung on the flight deck of the USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) while the ship is underway on April 30, 2013. The 26th MEU is deployed to the 5th Fleet area of operations aboard the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group.

Photo Gallery