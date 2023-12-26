Petty Officer Crabtree directs the pilot of an F/A-18E Hornet to the steam catapult

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Angela Crabtree directs the pilot of an F/A-18E Hornet to the steam catapult on the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) as the ship conducts flight operations in the Pacific Ocean on May 4, 2013. Reagan is underway to conduct flight deck certifications and carrier qualifications.