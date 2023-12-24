Secretary of Defense Hagel and Secretary of State Kerry shake hands

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, left, and Secretary of State John Kerry shake hands after Hagel presented Kerry with a print from a painting depicting two Navy Patrol Craft Boats on the Mekong River Delta during a meeting in Hagel’s Pentagon office on May 6, 2013. The original painting titled “Showing the Flag in Ca Mau (PT-71)” is by Gerland Merfeld and is part of the Department of the Navy’s art collection. Kerry commanded these types of vessels during the Vietnam War. Both Hagel and Kerry are Vietnam War combat veterans.