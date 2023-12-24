Secretary Hagel addresses the audience at the 60th Anniversary Gala of the U.S.-Republic of Korea Alliance

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel addresses the audience at the 60th Anniversary Gala of the U.S.-Republic of Korea Alliance hosted by Republic of Korea President Park Guen-hye in the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., on May 7, 2013. Hagel met with Park to discuss U.S.-South Korea security concerns prior to the event.