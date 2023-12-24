An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel addresses the audience at the 60th Anniversary Gala of the U.S.-Republic of Korea Alliance hosted by Republic of Korea President Park Guen-hye in the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., on May 7, 2013. Hagel met with Park to discuss U.S.-South Korea security concerns prior to the event.

Secretary Hagel addresses the audience at the 60th Anniversary Gala of the U.S.-Republic of Korea Alliance

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel addresses the audience at the 60th Anniversary Gala of the U.S.-Republic of Korea Alliance hosted by Republic of Korea President Park Guen-hye in the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., on May 7, 2013. Hagel met with Park to discuss U.S.-South Korea security concerns prior to the event.

Photo Gallery