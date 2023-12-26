Republic of Korea President Park Guen-hye and Secretary Hagel listen to a toast

Republic of Korea President Park Geun-hye and Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel listen to a toast during the 60th Anniversary Gala of the U.S.-Republic of Korea Alliance in the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., on May 7, 2013. Park and Hagel met to discuss South Korea-U.S. security concerns prior to the event.