U.S. service members walk into the logistics support vessel USAV Lt. Gen. William B. Bunker (LSV 4) to offload Marine Corps M1A1 Abrams tanks during the Combined Joint Logistics Over the Shore naval exercise in Pohang, South Korea, on April 19, 2013. The exercise is designed to improve logistics interoperability, communication and cooperation between the United States and South Korea forces.