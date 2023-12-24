Staff Sgt. Matthew Morrison levels a concrete block at the construction site

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Morrison levels a concrete block at the construction site of the Louisiana Government Primary School in Belize on April 30, 2013. Civil engineers from both the U.S. and Belize are building various structures at schools throughout Belize as part of exercise New Horizons. The construction will provide valuable training for U.S. and Belizean service members and will support further education for the children of Belize. Morrison is attached to the 823rd Red Horse Squadron.