Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Marines and sailors load into a Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter after participating in exercise Eagle Resolve 2013 at Al Galail, Qatar, on May 3. 2013. Eagle Resolve is an annual multilateral exercise designed to enhance regional cooperative defense efforts of the Gulf Cooperation Council nations and U.S. Central Command.

Marines and sailors load into a Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter

