Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter gives his remarks during the European Command change of command ceremony at Patch Barracks in Stuttgart, Germany, on May 10, 2013. Carter addressed the audience during the ceremony where U.S. Navy Adm. James G. Stavridis was relieved by Air Force Gen. Phillip M. Breedlove as commander, European Command.