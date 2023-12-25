Deputy Secretary Carter is given an aerial tour of Camp Lemonnier,

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter talks over his headset with officers describing the area they are flying over as he is given an aerial tour of Camp Lemonnier, Dijbouti, on May 11, 2013. Carter is in Djibouti to meet with Djibouti’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mahamoud Ali Youssouf and to talk with senior leaders and troops at Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa based at Camp Lemonnier.