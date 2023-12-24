An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter talks to troops during a visit to Jalalabad Air Base in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on May 13, 2013. Carter is at the base to meet with the troops and to receive briefings from senior leaders on the operational and strategic-level reviews of the security transition and retrograde.

Deputy Secretary Carter talks to troops during a visit to Jalalabad Air Base

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter talks to troops during a visit to Jalalabad Air Base in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on May 13, 2013. Carter is at the base to meet with the troops and to receive briefings from senior leaders on the operational and strategic-level reviews of the security transition and retrograde.

Photo Gallery