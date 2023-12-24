Deputy Secretary Carter talks to troops during a visit to Jalalabad Air Base Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter talks to troops during a visit to Jalalabad Air Base in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on May 13, 2013. Carter is at the base to meet with the troops and to receive briefings from senior leaders on the operational and strategic-level reviews of the security transition and retrograde. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.06 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 459798-G-HGG48-237.jpg Photo Gallery