U.S. Olympic swimmer Missy Franklin, left, Paralympian gold medal winner Navy Lt. Bradley Snyder, center, and Prince Harry prepare to light the official torch to begin the 2013 Warrior Games at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., on May 11, 2013. More than 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines as well as a team representing U.S. Special Operations Command and an international team representing the United Kingdom, will compete for the gold in track and field, shooting, swimming, cycling, archery, wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball at the training center and U.S. Air Force Academy.