Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel goes through the side boys as he leaves the USS Freedom (LCS 1) in Singapore on June 2, 2013. Hagel toured the ship, visited with sailors and watched a demonstration of a reconfigurable and waterborne mission. Freedom is the Navy’s first littoral combat ship and is forward deployed for operations out of Singapore.