Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, left, listens to Navy Cmdr. Timothy Wilke as he tours the USS Freedom (LCS 1) in Singapore on June 2, 2013. Hagel is touring the ship to visit with the crew and to watch a demonstration of a reconfigurable and waterborne mission. Freedom is the Navy’s first littoral combat ship and is forward deployed for operations out of Singapore. Wilke is the commanding officer of the USS Freedom.