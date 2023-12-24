Secretary Hagel greets Canadian Minister of National Defense Peter MacKay Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, third from left, greets Canadian Minister of National Defense Peter MacKay, center, at the beginning of a meeting of the North Atlantic Council at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on June 4, 2013. NATO defense ministers will discuss topics including Afghanistan, cyber security, a possible Libya training mission and collective defense. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.07 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 256800-K-CIC28-829.jpg Photo Gallery