Secretary Hagel speaks with United Kingdom's Permanent Representative Mariot Leslie at NATO headquarters in Brussels Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, right, speaks with United Kingdom's Permanent Representative Mariot Leslie before the start of a meeting of the North Atlantic Council at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on June 4, 2013. NATO defense ministers will discuss topics including Afghanistan, cyber security, a possible Libya training mission and collective defense.