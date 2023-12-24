Deputy Secretary Carter delivers the keynote address at the Institute for Foreign Policy Analysis conference Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter delivers the keynote address at the Institute for Foreign Policy Analysis conference at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C., on June 5, 2013. The 40th IFPA-Fletcher conference focused on Positioning Special Operations Forces for Global Challenges in the 21st century. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.06 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 399892-Y-HGV75-899.jpg Photo Gallery