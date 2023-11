A U.S. Marine Corps ground crewman gives the thumbs up to the pilot of a F-35B Lightning II

A U.S. Marine Corps ground crewman gives the thumbs up to the pilot of a F-35B Lightning II at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., on May 25, 2013. Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 is conducting training and operations in the F-35B with joint and coalition partners.