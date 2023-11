Army Spc. Jeremiah Carter conducts a patrol with his unit

U.S. Army Spc. Jeremiah Carter, right, conducts a dismounted presence patrol with his unit near Forward Operating Base Spin Boldak in the Kandahar province of Afghanistan on June 2, 2013. Carter and his fellow soldiers with Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment are patrolling to meet area farmers and project force posture.