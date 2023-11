Tech. Sgt. Andrew Gravett walks along the top of a C-17 Globemaster III

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Gravett walks along the top of a C-17 Globemaster III while wearing a safety harness as he does a routine maintenance check of the aircraft at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., on June 4, 2013. Gravett is a crew chief assigned to the 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.