Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Regiment "Old Guard" march up to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

U.S. Army soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Regiment "Old Guard" march up to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for a wreath laying ceremony in commemoration of the Army's 238th Birthday in Arlington National Cemetery, Va., on June 14, 2013. Secretary of the Army John McHugh, U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Ray Odierno and Sergeant Major of the Army Sgt. Maj. Raymond F. Chandler III will lay the wreath.