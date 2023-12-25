Gen. Dempsey is given a helicopter tour of the Minuteman III missile launch facilities at Minot

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey is given a helicopter tour of the Minuteman III missile launch facilities at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., on June 17, 2013. Dempsey is visiting Minot to observe the Air Force Nuclear Triad operations and to talk to airmen assigned to the base.