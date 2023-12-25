Flight deck crewmembers shield their faces from jet blast

Flight deck crewmembers shield their faces from jet blast as an AV-8B Harrier lands on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) during flight operations in the East China Sea on June 19, 2013. The Bonhomme Richard Amphibious Ready Group is conducting joint force operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. The Harrier is assigned to Marine Attack Squadron 513.