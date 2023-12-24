Secretary Hagel and former secretaries pose for a photo

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, third from right, and former Secretaries of Defense Frank Carlucci, left, William Perry, second from left, James Schlesinger, third from left, Harold Brown, second from right, and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger pose for a group photograph after the meeting of the Defense Policy Board in the Pentagon in Arlington, Va. on June 18, 2013. Hagel hosted the gathering to discuss the challenges faced by the Department of Defense and to get some prospective from his predecessors.