Secretary Hagel presents Secretary Donley with the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, left, presents Secretary of the Air Force Michael B. Donley with the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service during his farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., June 21, 2013. Donley served as the 22nd and longest serving secretary of the Air Force. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.06 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 614617-I-LRR99-275.jpg Photo Gallery