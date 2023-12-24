Gen. Dempsey addresses the audience at the Points of Light Conference

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey addresses the audience at the Points of Light Conference on Volunteering and Service Military Summit in Washington, D.C., on June 21, 2013. Dempsey referenced George H.W. Bush's 1991 State of the Union address emphasizing, "Each [service member] has volunteered to provide for this nation's defense … our commitment to them must be equal to their commitment to our country."