Secretary Hagel gives his opening remarks at the Defense Department Pride event

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel gives his opening remarks and introduces Senior Advisor to President Obama Valerie Jarrett at the Defense Department Pride event recognizing Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender pride at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., on June 25, 2013. Hagel noted that since the repeal of don't ask, don't tell, the department and armed forces are stronger.