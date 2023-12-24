Gen. Campbell briefs the media on specific impending cuts and realignments within the Army's force structure

U.S. Army Gen. John F. Campbell, center, briefs the media on specific impending cuts and realignments within the Army's force structure during a press conference in the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., on June 25, 2013. Chief of Staff of the Army General Ray Odierno earlier announced that the Army will reduce its number of brigade combat teams from 45 to 33 and shrink its active component end strength by 14 percent, or 80,000 soldiers, to 490,000, from a wartime high of 570,000. Lt. Gen. James L. Huggins, left, and Maj. Gen. John M. Murray joined Campbell, right, at the follow-up briefing after Odierno.