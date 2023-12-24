Senior Advisor to President Obama Valerie Jarrett speaks at the Defense Department Pride event

Senior Advisor to President Obama Valerie Jarrett speaks at the Defense Department Pride event recognizing Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender pride at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., on June 25, 2013. Jarrett shared stories she was told by lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender service members and stated how happy she was that now all service members can share their lives with their coworkers.