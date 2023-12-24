Soldiers wait as a CH-47 Chinook helicopter approaches them for a hook up of an M777A2 howitzer

U.S. Army soldiers wait as a CH-47 Chinook helicopter approaches them for a hook up of an M777A2 howitzer at Forward Operating Base Hadrian in Afghanistan on June 18, 2013. The howitzer will be airlifted from Hadrian to Kandahar Airfield. The Chinook is attached to Task Force Knighthawk, 2-10 Aviation Regiment.