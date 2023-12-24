An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Bryan Dingess directs the driver of a Humvee as it hits the beach during exercise Dawn Blitz at Camp Pendleton, Calif., on June 24, 2013. Coalition forces from the U.S., Canada, New Zealand and Japan participated in the multilateral amphibious exercise that is designed to strengthen international partnerships. Dingess is a Navy boatswain’s mate attached to Beach Master Unit 1.

Photo Gallery