Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, left, answers a reporter’s question as he and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin Dempsey brief the press at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., on June 26, 2013. Hagel announced that President Barack Obama has nominated Dempsey and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. James Winnefeld Jr. to a second two-year term.

Secretary Hagel answers a reporter’s question during a press conference

