U.S. Army 1st Lt. Shane Joyce leads a patrol across a bridge during field training exercise Garuda Shield with the Indonesian Army’s 17th Airborne Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, in West Java, Indonesia, on June 18, 2013. Joyce is a platoon leader with the 82nd Airborne Division’s 1st Brigade Combat Team. Garuda Shield is annual exercise between the U.S. and Indonesian armies.