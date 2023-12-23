Navy Landing Craft Utility (LCU 1633) exits the well deck of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Tortuga

U.S. Navy Landing Craft Utility (LCU 1633) exits the well deck of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Tortuga (LSD 46) in the South China Sea on June 27, 2013. The landing craft and its cargo of U.S. Marines are taking part in Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training, or CARAT, exercise. CARAT is a series of bilateral military exercises between the U.S. Navy and the armed forces of Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Timor Leste. The Tortuga is part of the Bonhomme Richard Amphibious Ready Group.