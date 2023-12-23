Secretary Hagel meets with members of the Sexual Assault Response Systems Panel

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, left, meets with members of the Sexual Assault Response Systems Panel at the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington D.C., on June 27, 2013. Hagel told the panel members that preventing sexual assault in the military is one of his top priorities. The panel is reviewing the department’s response systems to sexual assaults and related crimes.