U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Smyth inspects an F-15E Strike Eagle at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., on June 24, 2013. Smyth is a crew chief assigned to the 4th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C.