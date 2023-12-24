Plebes in the U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2017 stand at attention and begin to memorize portions of "Reef Points"

Plebes in the U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2017 stand at attention and begin to memorize portions of "Reef Points" while reporting to the school's campus on Induction Day in Annapolis, Md., on June 27, 2013. Induction Day is the beginning of Plebe Summer, the six-week process of turning civilians into midshipmen.