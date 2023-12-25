An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel speaks to members of the press outside the entrance of Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station on June 28, 2013. Hagel is on a two-day visit to Cheyenne Mountain, U.S. Northern Command, and Fort Carson, where he will talk with senior leaders, service men and woman, and civilian employees assigned there.

Secretary Hagel speaks to members of the press outside the entrance of Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel speaks to members of the press outside the entrance of Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station on June 28, 2013. Hagel is on a two-day visit to Cheyenne Mountain, U.S. Northern Command, and Fort Carson, where he will talk with senior leaders, service men and woman, and civilian employees assigned there.

Photo Gallery