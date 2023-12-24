Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Seagrave signals to pilot of a AV-8B Harrier jet during flight operations

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Seagrave signals to pilot of a AV-8B Harrier jet during flight operations on the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) in the Atlantic Ocean on June 24, 2013. The Wasp is conducting flight deck qualifications in preparation for joint strike fighter developmental testing. The Harrier is assigned to Marine Attack Squadron 223.